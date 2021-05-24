Move to higher ground urges police

Some families from Lautoka have been evacuated to higher ground.

Due to the continuous rain today, most parts of the Western Division are flooded.

Lautoka Police Officers evacuated families from the low line areas of Vunato, Lovu, Vitogo and Naviyago this afternoon.

[Source: Fiji Police]

The police are calling on people living in flood prone or low line areas to move to higher ground before it gets dark.

Resident can call their nearest Command Centers if they need assistance.