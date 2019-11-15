Move to an evacuation centre if you are unsafe: PM

With the adverse weather forecast to continue until Saturday, Fijians are being warned to exercise caution.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Fijians should move to safety to avoid any potential danger.

“If you feel unsafe where you are, move to an evacuation centre. These centres will be run and maintained in the same safe and hygienic fashion we saw during Cyclone Harold.”

He also warned Fijians that rain and the resulting flooding can kill and people should avoid swimming in rivers and streams or risk crossing the rapids.

“All too often, we see Fijians particularly children drown in these conditions. These aren’t the same waters you’re used to crossing, so don’t treat them the same way you do on any ordinary day. They are unpredictable, they can carry heavy debris, and they are deadly.”

Bainimarama says given the recent, post-cyclone rise in Leptospirosis, Typhoid, Dengue, and Diarrhea cases all Fijians need to take this threat seriously.

He says wet conditions will serve as a breeding ground for these life-threatening ailments.

The Prime Minister says the frontline disaster response teams will be closely monitoring the movements of the public and will provide vital information in heavily impacted areas.























