Move away from myths of cancer

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
October 21, 2021 12:35 pm

Fijians have been strongly encouraged to move away from the misconceptions around cancer.

Minister for Women, Rosy Akbar says cancer does not spare anyone.

Akbar highlighted this during Pinktober Morning Tea Fundraiser at the Ministry of Commerce and Trade this morning.

Article continues after advertisement

“Diseases such as this, cut across every sector, it doesn’t spare. And it doesn’t matter if your mother had it, you will have it, family doesn’t have it so you won’t have it, these are all myths, so first of all, we need to break that.”

A similar sentiment was shared by Trade Minister Faiyaz Koya.

600 new cases of cancer are recorded every year.

According to the Ministry of Health, sixty to seventy breast cancer surgeries are conducted every year while 130 breast cancer are diagnosed in both men and women each year.

