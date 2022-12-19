Mount Sophia Group diversifies

Mount Sophia Group, a locally owned company that specializes in property investment, has now expanded its operations.

The company has invested a couple of million dollars in the Toorak Central complex in Suva, which features a restaurant, bar, spa, five studios, and two one-bedroom apartments.

Managing Director Julianne Verma says Toorak Central is a one-stop shop for customers.

Article continues after advertisement

“And what we wanted to offer our customers is a very range of experiences. What we find is most places you have to visit three, or four different buildings or premises to find what you need. So we found the synergy between the different businesses we have to accept for hospitality is very convenient for our customers.”

Verma claims that despite only being in operation for four months, they are gaining traction in the capital city.

The company currently employs more than 25 people.