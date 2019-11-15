MOU to strengthen collaboration between LTA and FRCS

The signing of a MOU between the Land Transport Authority and Fiji Revenue and Customs Service will see strengthened surveillance at our borders.

FRCS Chief Executive Visvanath Das says the memorandum of understanding will allow both parties to work cohesively in ensuring prohibited items such as illegally imported vehicles do not get past customs.

“We seek a lot of collaboration and work together with LTA in terms of the fact that we have been trying to crack down on smuggled vehicles.”

Article continues after advertisement

LTA Chief Executive says the MOU means that LTA will be able to carry out certain duties that were once exclusive to FRCS only.

“We are trying to offer our customers a one-stop-shop so that when you’re transacting a vehicle transfer, vehicle sales etcetera, you don’t have to and FRCS office. You can do your stamp duty transaction at the LTA.”

Simpson says they continue to ensure that vehicles imported into the country are in good condition.