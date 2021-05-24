MOU to give recognition to seafarers

A new agreement will allow seafarers from Fiji and Korea to recognize each other while serving on ships.

The MoU has been signed for the mutual recognition of seafarers’ certificates between the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries of Korea and the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji.

The agreement formalizes and deepens the partnership between the two organizations and the nations.

Article continues after advertisement

Transport Minister, Faiyaz Koya says this will give recognition to seafarers holding certificates of competency issued as per the STCW Convention and serving onboard ships flying the Fijian flag.

Koya says this partnership will provide mutual recognition and foster partnerships towards a socially, financially, and environmentally sustainable global maritime industry.

The MSAF estimates there are 500 qualified Fijian licensed seafarers who are foreign-going.