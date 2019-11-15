MOU to foster women’s participation in decision making

In these times of uncertainty, resource owners particularly women must explore ways to sustain our fisheries resources for the future generations.

Permanent Secretary for the iTaukei Affairs Meleti Bainimarama highlighted this during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Women in Fisheries Network Fiji today.

Bainimarama says women have shifted from their traditional roles as providers of sustenance for families to a more advanced economic platform.

He adds the partnership will enhance women’s participation in decision making for the protection of our marine ecosystem.

“The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs has confidence in this partnership because we believe in the empowerment and the advance participation of women and the marginalized in the different spheres of life. Be it political, economic, social or cultural, the Ministry believes that we all have a role to play in advancing the participation of every Fijian for a more prosperous and a better Fiji.”

Women in Fisheries Network Fiji Executive Board member Mereseini Seniloli says the agreement will ensure women at grassroots level are well informed about sustainable fisheries.

“The MOU is to foster friendly collaboration through mutual collaboration in research, exchange of information for planning and designing appropriate policies for the women in fisheries”.

Seniloli adds this is the time for government bodies, various organizations and community leaders to foster the meaningful participation of women in decision making.