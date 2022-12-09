MOU to expand commercial agriculture

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture Fiji / Facebook]

The Ministry of Agriculture is working closely with the farmers, exporters, and the corporate sector to expand commercial agriculture.

The Ministry signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Fiji Bureau of Statistics to establish and enhance the framework for the exchange of data, key to socio-economic indicators.

Permanent Secretary Dr Vinesh Kumar says government is mandated through the ministry to provide food, nutrition, income security and employment to support broad-based economic sector growth.

Article continues after advertisement

FBOS Chief Executive, Maria Musudroka says the MOU is part of a process for the department in engaging with the data providers and users.

She adds the MOU marks a milestone in laying out the initial foundation of working with the Ministry of Agriculture in realising that the value of data and its governance is only important if there is increased access to needed data for MoA and FBOS.