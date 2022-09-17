MoU to develop solar and EV charge solutions in Fiji

[Source: TotalEnergies/ Website]

TotalEnergies Marketing (Fiji) Ltd, and Vuvale Restaurants (Fiji) Ltd, the exclusive operator of all McDonald’s restaurants in Fiji, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to study the development of solar and electric vehicle charge solutions for all McDonald’s restaurants across the country.

TotalEnergies Managing Director, Dennis-Michael CUAYCONG, says they’re delighted to partner with McDonald’s Fiji to supporting their decarbonization journey.

This MoU he says signals the start to explore solarization projects for all McDonald’s restaurants and offer EV charging services to their customers, and commercial and fleet partners.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the partnership is a contribution to get to net zero emissions by 2050, together with society.

McDonald’s Fiji Managing Director, Marc McElrath, says TotalEnergies is the ideal partner for this project, given their expertise in renewable energies and driving new technology initiatives, in particular with industrial partners, to reduce GHG emissions.

Since 2018, TotalEnergies in Fiji has started to equip all its company-owned service stations with solar panels.

All 22 TotalEnergies stations in Fiji will be solarized by end 2023, which will contribute to the reduction of around 9,000 tons of carbon dioxide over an average 25-year operational period.