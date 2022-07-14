MOU to boost Research Collaboration

[Source: Supplied]

A Memorandum of Understanding between the Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service and the Asia-Pacific Applied Economics Association establishes a working relationship to assist and advance research on the effects of TSLS.

According to Dr. Hasmukh Lal, Chief Executive officer of TSLS, this collaboration would enable independent researchers to study and write on the impact of TSLS.

Dr. Lal says APAEA will offer an unbiased viewpoint to the research, which is essential for shaping public policy.

The President of APAEA, Professor Paresh Narayan says the Reserve Bank of Fiji is one of the central banks in the Asia-Pacific region with which APAEA has strong research collaborations while other research institutions include the Asian Development Bank Institute.

Narayan said the value and impact of APAEA and TSLS joint research will reach audiences around the world and motivate policymakers from other countries to learn from and build on it.

APAEA is responsible for conducting joint research between TSLS and them with the aim of building TSLS research profiles and visibility.