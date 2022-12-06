MOU to boost data sharing capacity

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics and the Ministry of Fisheries and Forestry will now have greater engagement with their data providers and users.

The two institutions yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to address issues and actively participate in its implementation and sharing of information.

Permanent Secretary for Forestry and Fisheries, Pene Baleinabuli, says this new agreement will help solve data gaps in the sector.

“So the fishery sector has contributed approximately $142 million to Fiji’s export earnings as of August 2022. And this is based on the official statistics published by your good organization, the Fiji Bureau of Statistics. However, the Minister of fisheries feels that this figure may not necessarily be holistic, because it may not reflect the two contributions of fish and fisheries products exported.”

FBS Chief Executive, Maria Musudroka says this will enhance and strengthen cooperation between the two departments.

“It is also an understanding that the common intention of the MOU should solely be used for statistical purposes with the confidentiality of information being a top priority the MOU should also provide a great safeguard to reduce the risk of uncertainty in expectations and objectives.”

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics is also helping the Ministry of Forestry establish satellite accounts.

This will assist them in accurately capturing all the developments within the sector.