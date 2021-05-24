MOU signed to provide real-time information

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed this morning between the Fiji Metrological Services and Energy Fiji Limited.

Fiji Metrological Service Acting Director, Terry Atalifo, says the MOU will facilitate the sharing of information regarding natural disasters and preparation.

Atalifo says some equipment has been installed at the EFL dam in Monasavu to collect real-time data to do some predictions regarding climate time scale for the weather office.

He says EFL on the other hand will be provided real-time information for them to decide in the event of a disaster.

“We’ve been providing the energy company climate outlook just to help them in their planning whether to use hydro or to use fuel to provide electricity across the country, so that’s the MOU this morning and we’ve formalized the relationship.”

Atalifo says the ultimate goal is to ensure data collected are relayed back to the public.

The Fiji Metrological Office is monitoring a low-pressure system currently on the Solomon Islands and Atalifo says while this is not expected to directly affect the Fiji group, heavy rain can still be expected from later next week.