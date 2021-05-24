MoU signed for Taveuni Solar Project

Clay Energy Fiji and the Government are in the process of delivering the first of its kind grid connected Solar Photovoltaic farm with battery storage.

An agreement was signed between the EFL and Clay Energy Fiji for the construction of the plant in Mua, Taveuni.

This will enhance the existing generation capacity which comprises of the Somosomo Hydroelectric Scheme and the Waiyevo Power Station in Taveuni.

A feasibility study for Solar PV generation and battery storage on Taveuni was completed by the Ministry of Economy in partnership with the Global Green Growth Institute in 2018-19.

At the same time, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed in 2018 between the Ministry of Economy, and the Korea International Cooperation Agency to provide a grant aid of $12 million towards this renewable energy project and capacity building program.

The project is estimated to cost around $6.3m and is being grant funded by KOICA.

EFL chief executive, Hasmukh Patel has thanked KOICA for its support.

“The plan is that we want to ensure that Taveuni is a clean energy island. Presently we have a Hydro Power 700 KW which is looking after the energy requirements of the customers in Taveuni.”

This project will directly benefit more than 18,000 Taveuni residents.

The project is expected to commence in September and it is anticipated to be completed in the last quarter of 2022.