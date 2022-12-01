MOU for research collaboration signed

[Source: Consumer Council of Fiji / Facebook]

A Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Consumer Council of Fiji and the Asia-Pacific Applied Economics Association will help to build a working relationship to develop research activities.

Consumer Council Chief Executive says the council is mandated to conduct research on issues affecting consumers and make submissions based on its findings to the Government and other enforcement bodies.

She says the new partnership will enable the team to polish its research capabilities.

This, she adds will help policymakers make informed decisions for the sake of Fijian consumers.

APAEA has a proud history of joint research collaborations with several institutions including public organizations, universities, and central banks in the Asia-Pacific region.

In Fiji, APAEA is working with institutions such as the Reserve Bank of Fiji, the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission, the Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Scheme, and the Fiji Higher Education Commission.