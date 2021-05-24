MOU aims to curb transnational crimes

The Fiji Financial Intelligence Unit signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the China Anti-Money Laundering Monitoring and Analysis Center.

The MOU will facilitate the exchange of relevant information and intelligence between the two agencies.

FIU Director, Razim Buksh says the international partnership is critical when investigating transnational and complex financial crimes such as cybercrime and fraud, particularly in tracing money flows associated with international criminal enterprises and their syndicates.

[Source: Supplied]

The FIU is empowered under the FTR Act to enter into bilateral MOUs with foreign FIUs and foreign law enforcement agencies to exchange information relevant to the prevention, investigation, and prosecution of offences related to money laundering, terrorism financing, and other serious criminal activities.

The FIU has signed bilateral MOUs with 30 foreign financial intelligence unit and is a member of the Egmont Group of FIUs currently comprising 167 FIUs from around the world.