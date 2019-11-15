Moturiki villagers reminded to adhere to bans in place

The Fisheries Ministry reminded villagers in Moturiki in the Lomaiviti Province to adhere to the ban currently in place in five Marine Protected Areas around the island.

Speaking to representatives of the 10 villages on the island, Minister Semi Koroilavesau explained the various programs that are being conducted by the Ministry to protect and sustain marine resources.

Koroilavesau says the ban is to protect resources and enable children of the island to enjoy the benefits as a means of livelihood.

“I understand that fishermen on the island have been very proactive in their relations with the ministry and I am grateful that you continue to update yourselves on the regulations in place which will benefit your island for generations to come”

Mata-ni-Tikina for Moturiki, 54-year-old Sakeasi Karavanua says that the 10 villages have benefited from the bans in place and will ensure that they continue.

The Ministry of Fisheries will soon deploy Fishing Aggregate Devices (FAD’s) around the island and will provide fishermen with training for life skills on various fishing techniques.

There are 10 villages on Moturiki Island.