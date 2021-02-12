Motorists urged to be cautious

Motorists using the Tabia Naduri Coastal Road are urged to drive to the road conditions.

Fiji Roads Authority Acting Chief Executive, Kamal Prasad, says the road is boggy in certain places and their contractors are continuously working on improving the conditions.

Prasad says the road is only meant for vehicles not exceeding 10,000 tonnes and this should be adhered to.

He is also urging motorists to refrain from speeding along the road.

There is also heavy traffic through the road as it is the only convenient and accessible route from Labasa to Seqaqa, Savusavu and Nabouwalu.

The Tabia Naduri Coastal Road runs through several villages and settlements.

Villagers use the road as their main access to their farms, plantations and to water sources.