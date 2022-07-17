Motorists to make travel arrangements, rain hampers work

Thousands of motorists will need to make alternative travel arrangements for tomorrow morning when commuting from Nasinu along Ratu Mara Road towards Suva City.

This as completion of maintenance work on the leaking Nabua Wastewater Pump Station DN700 will be delayed.

Water Authority of Fiji teams, together with relevant utility providers and contractors, continue to carry out maintenance work which requires the demolition of concrete anchor blocks with 40 MPA strength to expose the leaking wastewater pipeline.

WAF says heavy rains are presently hampering the speed of work.

Motorists are advised to be mindful of workers at the site.