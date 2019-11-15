News
Police investigate Edinburgh accident
August 14, 2020 4:50 pm
Police is calling on motorists to be more cautious while driving under unfavorable weather condition. [Fiji Police Force]
Police are calling on motorists to be more cautious while driving under unfavourable weather condition.
This is after an accident occurred along Edinburgh Drive in Suva today.
Police say the weather is not favourable, resulting in slippery road conditions and are pleading with drivers to take necessary precautionary measures.
Article continues after advertisement
They are currently investigating to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the accident.