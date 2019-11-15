Home

News

Motorists to be cautious during school holiday

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
September 18, 2020 4:15 pm
The Land Transport Authority is urging motorists to be cautious of the increasing presence of children on roads during the school holiday which begins tomorrow.

LTA Board Chair, Vijay Maharaj says they expect a lot of children to be on roadsides and drivers need to adjust their driving habits accordingly.

Maharaj says children are vulnerable to accidents and drivers are advised to drive defensively at all times.

The Authority is also urging parents and guardians to be vigilant, take precautionary measures and not to let young children go out unsupervised.

 

