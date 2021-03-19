Home

Motorists advised to drive with caution

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 25, 2021 3:25 pm
[Image Source: Mr Bhupendra]

Motorists are being advised to drive safely amidst the wet weather conditions due to surface flooding, especially in low-lying areas.

The Fiji Roads Authority says several roads are currently being affected in the Central and Western Divisions due to surface flooding caused by the heavy rain.

The junction of Fletcher Road, Laucala Bay Road and Queen Elizabeth Drive is currently affected by floodwaters.

FRA is reminding motorists to avoid driving through flooded roads as the depth is hard to gauge.

