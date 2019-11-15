Home

Motorists adhering to travel restriction

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
March 31, 2020 7:31 am

It was early as 8pm yesterday that police officers have started sending out curfew notifications to the public in the greater Suva and Nausori area.

FBC News noted that unnecessary movements were kept to a minimum despite few Fijians who were seen loitering in certain areas.

It is believed that the greater Suva area constitutes the highest number of checkpoints from the 101 erected across the county.

Article continues after advertisement

Over 30 officers were deployed to these areas to ensure Fijians adhere to the restriction measure.

It is worth noting to see Fijians who are considered essential service providers presenting the required documents when requested by Police officers.

A few motorists told FBC News that this is a great move by the government in a bid to contain the spread of this deadly disease to other parts of the country.

The curfew is currently in force from 10pm to 5am daily until further notice.

Meanwhile, under the Public Health Act if anyone found breaching this COVID-19 Health protection system can face a penalty of five years in prison and up to a $10, 000 dollar fine or both.

