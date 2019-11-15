Motorcyclist dies after sustaining serious injuries

A 43-year-old motorcyclist died last night after sustaining serious injuries in an accident last week Wednesday.

The man passed away at the CWM hospital.

It is believed that the motorbike he was driving hit an oncoming private vehicle along Laucala Bay Road.

It is alleged the driver of the private vehicle made a turn at the said junction when the traffic light was red and in the process hit the victim.

It is believed the biker was on his way to the ANZ Stadium.