Motorcyclist dies after sustaining serious injuries

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
January 30, 2020 12:46 pm

A 43-year-old motorcyclist died last night after sustaining serious injuries in an accident last week Wednesday.

The man passed away at the CWM hospital.

It is believed that the motorbike he was driving hit an oncoming private vehicle along Laucala Bay Road.

It is alleged the driver of the private vehicle made a turn at the said junction when the traffic light was red and in the process hit the victim.

It is believed the biker was on his way to the ANZ Stadium.

