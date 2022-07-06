Motor vehicles sales and repair increase

[File Photo]

Businesses engaged in the wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motor cycles accounted for 80 percent of total turnover by the end of March this year.

In its March Quarter report, the Fiji Bureau of Statistics revealed that total sales increased by 2.8 percent, valued at $30.6 million, when compared to the March Quarter of 2021.

Food, beverages and tobacco sales increased by 27.2 percent, valued at $87.7 million.

Motor vehicle sales increased by 2.6 percent at $1.8 million while automotive fuel sales increased by 1.3 percent at $4.4 million.

The sale of hardware items increased by $0.9 million.

In the construction industry, the value of work for new buildings and private repairs stood at $52.6 million, civil engineering was at $46 million while current repairs and maintenance works was valued at $10.6 million.