Motor accident claims 17-year-old

A motor vehicle accident in Sabeto, Nadi has claimed the life of a 17-year-old student.

The Fiji Police Force says the incident occurred along the Queens Road on Saturday night.

A police statement says the victim was riding a horse when he was hit by a truck driven by a man in his late 30s from Nawai.

The victim was rushed to the Nadi Hospital and later transferred to the Lautoka Hospital where he unfortunately passed away yesterday morning.

The driver has been questioned and released, awaiting the outcomes of the post mortem examination.

Investigations continue.