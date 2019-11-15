Motion moved to look at cause of SODELPA suspension

The Social Democratic Liberal Party management board will review a motion moved to set up a committee to look into what caused the party’s suspension earlier this year.

General Secretary Emele Duituturaga says the motion was moved by the Rewa Constituency to look into the matter as they don’t want a repeat of what transpired in May.

Duituturaga adds the constituency also raised concerns on whether there were other members of SODELPA who were thinking to break away from the party to form a new party.

“It’s not an investigation or disciplinary action, it was kind of putting it forward because when the constituencies were meeting, this is another thing. We are trying to get right down to where the people are, what people are talking about. So when people are talking about our internal problems, we need to look at ourselves as well.”

She adds the motions are reflecting more towards the lessons learnt since the Party’s suspension and how to move forward.

SODELPA Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka says this motion if agreed upon a three-member independent committee will be set up to look into the issues that caused the suspension.

“They will find out why did we get into that trap, the result of that will be in the future how to avoid these. So it’s not someone being smacked on the wrist or anything but it’s to be better prepared in the future.”

A decision on the motion will also be made during the party’s AGM on November 28th.