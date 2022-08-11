Mother reported missing with two children

Shafrina Neha Naz was reported missing with her two-year-old daughter and five-month-old son. [Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Police are calling for assistance in locating 25-year-old Shafrina Neha Naz.

She was reported missing with her two-year-old daughter and five-month-old son.

A missing persons report has been lodged at the Totogo Police Station.

The victim and her children had accompanied a relative to Suva last Saturday.

They were waiting in the car while the relative went to the market and upon her return, discovered the three missing.

Attempts by family and relatives to locate them proved futile.

Anyone with information can call crime stoppers on 919 or the Totogo Police Station on 8932875.