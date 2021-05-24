Home

Mother proud of his son's achievement

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
July 29, 2021 4:35 pm
Vakurunabili's Mother Adi Mere Vidovi. [ Source: Supplied]

The family of Olympic gold medalist Ratu Josua Vakurunabili only wish that his father was alive to witness his accomplishment.

Speaking to FBC News from Vatukarasa Village in Conua, Nadroga, Vakurunabili’s Mother Adi Mere Vidovi says her late husband had always been a pillar of strength.

She adds Ratu Josua’s father had stood by his son even when he was selected in various local rugby clubs,  leading up to his selection in the national 7’s team.

Adi Mere adds she will always be proud of her son whose sacrifice and patience has finally paid off.

She also highlighted that donning the national rugby 7s jumper is not new in the family, as Vakurunabili’s older brother Ratu Inia Tukere once represented the country in 2012.

“I wish my husband is still around to see how far the two boys have come. Rugby is in our blood and I continue to thank the Lord for his provision.”

Families and friends in Vatukarasa Village plan to celebrate Ratu Josua Vakurunabili’s achievement upon his return from Japan in the next few days.

