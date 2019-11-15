Mother of two wins $30,000

A 39- year- old mother of two could not believe her luck when she won $30,000 at the FNPF Plaza Tattslotto Agency yesterday.

The mother of two says it was a good day for her and the money will be put to good use.

She had scratched a one-dollar ticket and was $30,000 richer.

Manager Tattslotto Agency Sereana Brown confirmed it was a winning ticket and another lucky major price is expected to be won in three weeks.