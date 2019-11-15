Mother of two fears her family’s safety

Joshna Devi a mother of two, who sells vegetables at the Suva Market is pleading with the general public to adhere to all safety restrictions put in place by the government.

This as she fears for the safety of her family.

Devi who is a market vendor has to be around people in order to earn a living for her 4-member family.

Devi says during the 14-day-Suva lockdown there weren’t many customers as people only came to the market when it was absolutely necessary which should be practiced always.

She says during that time she did not make a lot of money but she was content.

Devi says it’s better to be safe than sorry and that money is not everything.

The mother of two fears for her family’s safety because of the uncertainty associated with COVID-19 in respect to not knowing who may be carrying the virus.

She says more people means more business, but our health should be our first priority.