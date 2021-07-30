Home

News

Mother inspired by daughter to start a cake business

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
July 2, 2021 4:48 am

A young mother recently left her office job to start an online cake business that was inspired by her 3-year-old daughter.

Silo Fong says her daughter’s love for cupcakes also inspired her husband to leave his managerial post at an eatery to help expand their business.

Fong says she had no interest or background in baking until her daughter was born.

Article continues after advertisement

“So my first cupcake she liked it. So I think this is something special about motherhood and having a daughter. It’s like sharing a special bond over baking and having her to taste the cupcakes.”

Chubchubs cupcakes has gained hundreds of followers including clients from overseas since it started last year.

Now a full-time baker and stay at home mother, Fong says life is all about taking risks and discovering the skills and talent within oneself.

“That’s the reason why I named the business after my daughter because she’s changed everything. Even my perspective on life. I started developing a love for things I never liked such as baking.”

The business also recently started baking cakes for other special occasions as well.

 

