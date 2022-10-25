Mother dies, baby survives tragic accident

A 36-year-old woman died following a motor vehicle accident at Teidamu Hill, Kings Road in Lautoka.

Chief Operations Officer ACP Abdul Khan said the tragic incident occurred at around 9 am today.

The victim was travelling from Ba to Lautoka with her seven-month-old baby.

Article continues after advertisement

Police said the woman allegedly fell asleep causing her vehicle to veer off the road.

ACP Khan said driver fatigue was believed to be the cause of the unfortunate accident based on initial information gathered from the victim’s relatives.

The victim’s baby was discharged with nil injuries.

Investigation continues.