Mother begs to provide son’s educational needs

Times are hard for many families due to COVID-19 and the recent Tropical Cyclone but there are parents who continue to prioritize their children’s education.

One, in particular, is Triza Elizabeth whose 6-year-old son starts school for the first time in two weeks.

The 44-year-old who seeks alms in Nakasi says she wants to prepare her son well for the new term and this is the only means she has to earn an income.

“I want to buy his uniforms, some food at home and his books are left. But only his uniform. The bag I already buy and the shoes because I’ve been collecting from here.”

A mother of three, Elizabeth says she only wants what’s only best for son Abdul Sam.

She says a good education will ensure that her children have a more financially secure future.