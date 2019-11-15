Home

Mother and two children reported missing

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
May 14, 2020 9:15 am
Twenty-four-year old Kinisimere Biuvakaloloma and her two children five-year-old Elizabeth Josephine and three year old Nathan Jnr have been reported missing.

The three were last seen at their home in Namadi Heights yesterday.

The matter was reported by her husband after discovering they were missing after returning home in the afternoon.

Anyone who can assist in locating the mother and her two children are kindly requested to call Crime Stoppers on 919.

