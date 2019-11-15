Mother and daughter allegedly struck with knife

Police are now at the scene of a crime in Kuku Road, Bau, Nausori where a woman and her 14-year old daughter were seriously injured.

It is alleged they were struck with a cane knife.

The suspect is their 45-year old father and police say circumstances surrounding the alleged incident is still unknown at this stage.

Both victims were rushed to the Nausori Health Center where they are currently receiving medical attention.

The suspect is currently in Police custody.

Investigations continue.