Most traders defy VAT rules

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says the majority of retailers have failed to comply with post-budget VAT reductions.

Out of around 500 traders and distributors asked to provide detailed stock and pricing information, only 19 have responded.

FCCC Chief Executive Senikavika Jiuta highlighted this while responding to questions during submissions for the 2021-2022 Audit Report on Statutory Authorities, Independent Bodies, and Commissions.

Jiuta adds FCCC is proposing for a firm enforcement approach to ensure that traders provide the required details.

“We also have enforcement powers under Section 1.9 where we can issue notices to enforce them to provide those documentation. So we’re working on that. But the main challenge right now is we’re not getting that cooperation from retailers.”

While responding to a question on strict monitoring, Jiuta highlighted that they are actively monitoring whether retailers have passed on VAT reductions to consumers.

“Ever since 1st of June and also since 1st of August, we’ve been on the ground ensuring that this is happening. For those that we’ve seen non-compliance, we’ve issued them notices and we also caution them for prosecution.”

Jiuta is urging businesses to protect consumers and maintain market fairness.

