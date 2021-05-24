Most roads remain closed

Most roads are still closed due to severe flooding brought about by TD03F.

Motorists are advised to take precautionary measures on restricted sections along Navukailagi crossing in Gau, Namacu crossing, Delaikoro, Nacamaki in Koro.

All Main Supply Route in the Eastern Division is still open to traffic.

Article continues after advertisement

In Central Division, Naqali flat on Sawani Serea Road is closed due to flooding restrictions.

Access to the Wailoa Power Station is not possible by road.

Kings Road from Suva to Korovou Town is open to all traffic.

Parts of the Kings Road that are currently closed to traffic includes Wailotua Village, Balekinaqa Village, Nayavu Village, Naqia, Rakiraki, Rakiraki Bridge, Nadarivatu intersection, Tavua Town, and Wailailai flat in Ba.

Kings Road from Ba to Lautoka is open to all traffic.

Dawasamu Road in Korovou is closed due to flooding at Qelekuro Crossing, Naqiri Crossing, Sisiwa Culvert, Naivoco Culvert.

Kings Road is closed to all traffic from Wailotua village towards Rakiraki.

Queens Road from Suva to Sigatoka is open to all traffic.

Several sections of Queens Road between Sigatoka Bridge and Lautoka are closed due to flooding and fallen trees.

Flooding at Sigatoka bridge and Sigatoka Village end of town.

Fallen trees and a landslip at Nabou, but one lane is open.

Flooding at Vuniyasi bridge Nadi till Navoci village end including the Sabeto flat.

Nadi Back Road is closed at Alladuta Road junction to Solovi Rd junction due to flooding.

Nadi Town area is flooded and closed to traffic.

Sigatoka Town area is open to traffic.

Wailase Road and Savu road off Sawani Serea Road is closed at 6.5km crossing to flooding.

Sawni Serea Road is closed to all traffic from Savu road junction.

In Nausori the Nataveya Road is closed at Waila crossing due to flooding, Nairukuruku Road is closed due to flooding, Lutu Vuisiga Road is closed at Wainavida Crossing due to flooding, Vatulili Road is closed at Waidradra Crossing due to flooding, Koronivia Road is closed at due to flooding.

Toga road is closed due to flooding.

Main Service Routes between Labasa Town and Seaqaqa were closed at Qelewaqa Flat due to flooding.



Main Service Routes between Labasa Town and Seaqaqa [Source: FRA]

Transinsular Rd between Seaqaqa and Savusavu were also reduced to single lane access at Lomaloma S Bend due to landslide.

Seaqaqa towards Nabouwalu including Rabi and Taveuni all serviceable.

Fiji Roads Authority Chief Executive Kamal Prasad is advising members of the public to remain vigilant.

This as some videos and pictures circulating on social media of people attempting to cross flooded roads and crossings and we are strongly advising the public to please use good judgement regarding your personal safety and your loved ones.

He is urging members of the public to find alternative routes where possible and take extra caution as even those with shallow flooding or surface water can be dangerous.