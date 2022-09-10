Most of us can’t imagine life without the Queen: Welsh

The Union Jack at the British High Commission in Suva has been lowered to half-mast as a sign of respect following the passing of Her Majesty the Queen. [Source: UK in Fiji/Twitter]

“Most of us can’t imagine life without Queen Elizabeth.”

This was the sentiment of Deputy British High Commissioner to Fiji Paul Welsh.

This is after the 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II came to end following her passing away at her home in Scotland.

“She was on the throne for 70 years. Most of us can’t imagine life without her. It is a moment of profound sadness and grief. We will now enter a period of national mourning which will continue till after the State funeral.”

Welsh says a condolence book will be opened at the British High Commission in Suva for anyone who would like to pay their respects.

An online condolence book is also available on the Royal UK website.

