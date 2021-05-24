Most missing persons cases related to family feuds

Deputy Commissioner of Police Itendra Nair says disagreements within families could be a factor in the recent increase in reports of missing persons.

Speaking to FBC News, DCP Nair says in many instances, people who are reported missing later turn at the homes of relatives or friends.

He adds that once someone is reported missing, teams have to be assigned to investigate, taking up their resources.

Nair adds families must work on resolving their disputes to avoid such incidents.

“If there are disagreements and if someone is leaving for another place to let the police know, let the family know so that we don’t use resources”

He says police resources can be better utilized in other priority areas.