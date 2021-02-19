Home

News

Most irregular migrants were visa over-stayers: Kantha

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
February 22, 2021 12:42 pm
Chief of Mission for International Organization for Migration Solomon Kantha [Source: Courier Post]

The most irregular migrants in Fiji between 2013 and 2019 were visa over-stayers.

Chief of Mission for International Organization for Migration Solomon Kantha says during those years approximately 3,900 individuals were estimated to have overstayed in the country.

Kantha confirms some of the overstayers were work permit holders.

“More than 3,000 work permits have been issued to foreigners coming to Fiji each year since 2014.This accounts to between 17 to 24 percent of the permits issued each year.”

Meanwhile, Kantha also highlighted that two percent of secondary school students in Fiji are foreign born.

He adds nearly 2,500 foreign students were enrolled in publicly funded primary and secondary schools in 2019.

