Most informal settlements not part of centralized sanitation facilities

The majority of informal settlements in urban centers are excluded from centralized proper sanitation facilities.

Coordinator Isoa Vakarewa of the Revitalization of Informal Settlements and Environment programme says this contributes to an inadequate waste disposal that puts a lot of pressure to the environment.

Vakarewa says they’ve earmarked 12 settlements that the RISE teams will collaborate within an effort to contain improper disposal of waste materials.

He adds the teams are all geared up to make up for time lost in implementing their community code design plans.

“Together with the communities that are going to receive the intervention first, our teams will go in and work with to look at what that infrastructure will look like, where it will go, what are the spaces that are available, how does it affect people, how can they connect to the system that we are going to establish as part of the project”.

Vakarewa says they will first focus on 6 informal settlements that require serious attention on waste management before proceeding to the other 6 areas.

These settlements are Matata in Lami, Nauluvatu, Muanivatu, Wailea, Komave in Nabua and Vunibua next to Muanikoso.