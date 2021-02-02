Home

News

Most farms along the Wainibuka River destroyed

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
February 3, 2021 5:50 am

Most farms along the Wainibuka River have been destroyed from severe flooding at the height of TC Ana over the weekend.

Nalalawa Village Elder, Iliorevi Waqakece says agriculture is their main source of livelihood and this has been greatly impacted by floodwaters.

Waqakece says their farms were under water for about 10 solid hours.

He adds there are over 20 farmers in Nalalawa village and they’re devastated with what has happened to their farms.

“Right now we are just sharing all the root crops as most of the farms have been destroyed. These include cassava, dalo, fruits and yams. We hope we receive assistance from relevant authorities soon.”

Some Nalalawa villagers, particularly the elderly are still taking shelter in evacuation centres.

 

