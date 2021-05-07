Most COVID-19 breaches in Southern Division

Sixty-three arrests were made in the last 23-hours for breaches of Health restrictions and Curfew Orders with fifty-seven cases in the Southern Division.

Six people were arrested for drinking grog at the Wailea settlement in Vatuwaqa, seven were drinking alcohol at Veisida while a 41-year-old fisherman was loitering along the Sukanaivalu road in Nabua.

Three people aged 18, 19, and 21 were arrested gambling at the Laqere market while a 39-year-old man was walking along Reba circle in Nadera during curfew hours.

Article continues after advertisement

Five men were found intoxicated at the Veiraisi settlement area in Nadera, six people were drinking grog in Kinoya while five others were found sitting together along Velau drive in breach of health restrictions.

Sixteen cases were related to alcohol consumption in the Tacirua, Wailoku, as well as the Caubati areas while a 58-year-old taxi driver was found carrying four passengers and in breach of the 50% PSV capacity.

Two people were arrested for drinking at Naicobocobo in Delainavesi, three were drunk at the Lami High School area while a 35-year-old taxi driver was found driving without a valid pass at Naidiri settlement.

The Eastern Division recorded five cases including five men who breached curfew orders at the Nasaumatua village in Tailevu.

The Western Division recorded a case involving a 15-year-old who was found traveling from Nabitu in Sigatoka to Nawaka in Nadi.

The Central and Northern Division recorded nil cases.