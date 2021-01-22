Most businesses in Labasa are now closed

Several businesses in Labasa Town are now closed due to the current weather situation.

Clothes shops, chemists, shoe shops, restaurants, salons, barbershops and fabric stores have been closed.

Barbershop owner Anand Kumar says there’s only been a couple of customers from the morning.

Kumar adds, with most roads now flooded, it’s best they close up and go home or they might be stranded in town.

The remaining shops are serving their last few customers before they also close their doors.

Some are putting up hurricane shutters while others have already put up theirs.

Vendors at the Labasa Municipal Market are also clearing up their stalls to go home due to the heavy rain.

Some have already closed their stalls.

The reduced bus services has also meant a reduction in the number of customers.