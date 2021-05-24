More youths are diagnosed with HIV in Fiji

Fiji is leading the Pacific region with the increasing number of HIV cases.

This was revealed by the UNAIDS Pacific Country Director in Suva this week.

Renata Ram says this is concerning and stakeholders are collaborating in response to these statistics.

“According to the Global AIDS Monitoring Report, it shows that Fiji is among the top 5 countries of rising new HIV infections in the Asia Pacific, among 15 to 24-year-old age group with over 50 percent increase in cases since 2010. This puts Fiji ahead of all other Pacific island countries including PNG.”

Fiji Youth Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights Alliance Ambassador, Tamani Rarama, says open discussions within faith-based organizations and homes are encouraged to ensure that we address the AIDS epidemic.

“These issues which are often conceived as ‘very sensitive’ in society and are often not talked about in schools where we feel it’s important to have these discussions in, including most importantly in homes.”

The Ministry of Health says that 73 percent of the 506l HIV cases in Fiji are between the ages of 20 and 39.