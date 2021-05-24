More youth join mangrove planting initiative

Fijian youth are continuing the fight against climate change through the planting of mangroves to help cushion the impact of waves on our shores.

This also contributes to the government’s initiative of planting 30 million trees in 15 years.

Minister for Youth and Sports, Parveen Kumar, joined 41 young Fijians at Matainoco Village in Tailevu yesterday to plant mangroves.

The youth, who are members of Naqau Youth Club and Kalili Youth Club, planted approximately 1,000 mangroves.

About 400 mangrove plants and seedlings were provided to them by the Organisation for Industrial, Spiritual and Cultural Advancement and 600 by the Kalili Youth Club.

An additional 1,000 seedlings are expected to be planted and these seedlings were provided to the youth clubs by the Ministry of Forestry.