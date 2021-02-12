More young women dying from cancer

More young women are losing their lives to cancer.

Colonial War Memorial Hospital General Surgeon Dr Ilaitia Delasau says these are women in their 30s and 40s with children.

Dr Delasau says most of these patients opted for traditional treatment which did not work.

“Most of these patients have spent a lot of time with traditional healing and what hurts the most is that they come to the hospital without these people. Without the people that have been offering them this healing.”

The General Surgeon adds that the treatment for cancer is early surgical intervention.

“Removing it before it starts to spread to other parts of the body. For breast before it starts infiltrating into the muscle of the chest before it goes into the underarms or armpits and limbs. Then it can spread to the lungs, to the liver and the bones.”

He adds many Fijians are still presenting themselves late to the hospitals and it’s unfortunate that not much can be done at this stage.