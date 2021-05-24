More work needed to address the climate emergency

Concrete work backed by data is critical in putting more pressure on bigger nations to make impactful climate-related commitments.

This is important to save vulnerable nations from the wrath of climate change.

United Nations Resident Coordinator to the Pacific, Sanaka Samarasinha, reiterated that while the COP26 outcome was a compromise, Pacific islanders cannot rest on their laurels.

Samarasinha says despite a few successful outcomes at the climate summit, more is still needed to address the climate emergency.

“It is definitely not good enough and to say that we got what we did and let’s sit back and relax for a while until the next one is also not good enough. On the flip side, to say it was monumental failure let’s not try again, what’s the point is also not good enough.”

Samarasinha who also attended the climate conference, says youth played a critical role in Glasgow.

“We’ve had youth groups in the past COP meetings before, and I think for all of us, this was the first time we actually saw such a powerful passionate collective voice of young people from around the world and it made a difference. It puts pressure on world leaders when you have young people, indigenous groups, people with disabilities and other vulnerable groups there when these negotiations are underway.”

The UN Resident Coordinator says they will now focus on gathering data to back the plight of climate vulnerable countries for bigger nations to cut down on carbon emission.