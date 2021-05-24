More women needed for global response: Prasad

We need more women leading global responses to climate change says Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Dr. Satyendra Prasad.

He made the comments while addressing the 66th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women in New York.

Doctor Prasad says the voices of women must be recognized and acknowledged to shape the global agenda for action.

“In Pacific communities, women have a history of adapting to climate change impacts, to provide food and water for their families, often drawing on traditional and indigenous knowledge and practices. These need to be valued and supported to build and manage adaptation.”

Speaking on behalf of the 18 Member States of the Pacific Islands Forum, Prasad says urgent action by the international community to reduce greenhouse gas emission is critical to maintaining the 1.5 degrees Celsius pathway.