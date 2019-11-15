More villages in Bua to get solar power

Over 200 Fijians in Kubulau, Bua are set to benefit from governments solar electrification project.

This initiative is to be done before the end of the financial year.

The Kubulau District Council meeting this week heard that the total cost of the project is $197,600.

The project will involve the wiring and electrifying of 29 homes in Nadivakarua village and 23 homes in Waisa Village.

Assistant Roko Tui Bua Iliesa Tulagi says this is great news for the people especially for school children.

The project is earmarked for this financial year.

Five other villages in the Bua Province, namely Cogea and Navakasali in Wainunu, Koroinasolo, Sawani and Nadua Settlement in Nadi are also scheduled to receive solar electrification this financial year.